1/1
Coy BRACKNELL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Coy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRACKNELL, Coy A. departed this life August 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; brother, Clyde (Jodie); sister, Peggy (Ernie); son, Steve (Deborah); daughter, Janet; son, Michael; step-son, Robert (Sheryl); step-daughter, Cheryl (Norman); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. He will be loved and missed by all. Visitation will take place Tuesday, September 1 from 11-12 Noon at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Dade City with a service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Service
12:00 PM
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center - 301 Chapel
11441 US HIGHWAY 301
Dade City, FL 33525
(352) 567-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved