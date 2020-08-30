Coy BRACKNELL

BRACKNELL, Coy A. departed this life August 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna; brother, Clyde (Jodie); sister, Peggy (Ernie); son, Steve (Deborah); daughter, Janet; son, Michael; step-son, Robert (Sheryl); step-daughter, Cheryl (Norman); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren. He will be loved and missed by all. Visitation will take place Tuesday, September 1 from 11-12 Noon at Hodges Family Funeral Home, Dade City with a service at 12 Noon. Burial will follow at Chapel Hill Gardens.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 30, 2020.