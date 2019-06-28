|
|
WORLEY, Craig Alan
After a mercifully short battle with glioblastoma, Craig Worley, 55, formerly of Holiday, went home to be with Jesus Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 7:33 am. A brief wake will be held at Dobies Funeral Home, 4910 Bartelt Road, Holiday, FL on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm. He will be buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1 pm. Please visit the following link for more information: http://www.ttschmidt.com/blog/craig-worley-memorial-funeral-service
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 28 to June 29, 2019