Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
(727) 937-7555
Wake
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
Burial
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Florida National Cemetery
Bushnell, FL
Craig Alan WORLEY

WORLEY, Craig Alan

After a mercifully short battle with glioblastoma, Craig Worley, 55, formerly of Holiday, went home to be with Jesus Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at 7:33 am. A brief wake will be held at Dobies Funeral Home, 4910 Bartelt Road, Holiday, FL on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm. He will be buried at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1 pm. Please visit the following link for more information: http://www.ttschmidt.com/blog/craig-worley-memorial-funeral-service
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from June 28 to June 29, 2019
