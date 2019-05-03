Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig Anthony MELBY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MELBY, Craig Anthony



November 24, 1955 - April 30, 2019. Craig grew up in St. Petersburg; graduating from Lakewood High School and the University of Florida. Craig had a lengthy career specializing in commercial real estate brokerage and leasing. He earned CCIM and SIOR designations and authored "Leasing Smart" used in UF's masters of real estate program. Craig split his time between homes in Stuart, FL and Brevard, NC. Craig loved both places but at heart was a mountain man who was happiest walking to hang out at the Brevard Farmer's Market on Saturday mornings or tinkering at MelbyMonte lodge that Craig designed and built in Highlands, NC on acreage abutting the Nantahala National Forest.



Craig died after an epic one-year battle with Non Hodgkins lymphoma that left him paralyzed from the waist down. Although the cancer devastated his body, it failed to douse his greatest gifts: his ability to listen; his ability to love and his optimism for a better day and better way. To the very end, Craig searched for ways he could contribute and improve life's circumstances. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his father Dr. Robert Melby; and is survived by his mother, Charlotte Melby; his wife, Nikki, his daughters, Leah Melby Clinton (Doug), Tara Melby Waglow (Sean) and Victoria Melby; along with two god children Yaaqoa Ivey and Makiyah Duckett; his siblings, Rob Melby (Jane), Linda Melby Nease and Carolyn Melby Holman (Scott) as well as seven nieces and nephews.



A funeral service will be held Saturday, May 4 at 12 pm at Unity of Stuart, 211 SE Central Parkway, Stuart, FL with a celebration of life following at Stuart Corinthian Yacht Club.

