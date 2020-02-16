|
ARGENCOURT, Craig Michael 47, of St. Petersburg, Florida, passed away February 9, 2020. Throughout Craig's life, he had many passions. He loved the Patriots, Red Sox and Bruins to name a few. But he especially loved to fish. He was also a fantastic cook and truly enjoyed getting friends and family together around the dinner table. What he will be remembered for the most is his love for his family. Craig is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Argencourt and his mother, Alana Balme. He is survived by two sons, Craig Joseph Argen-court (Adriana) of Providence, RI and Jonathan Daniel Argencourt of Pawtucket, RI; sisters, Rhonda Pina (Francisco) of Attleboro, MA and Sheryl Price (Christopher) of Palm Harbor, FL; stepsisters, Bethany Balme of Warwick, RI and Kerri Gilpatric of Concord, NH; stepfather, Gordon Balme of Ruskin, FL; and three grandchildren, Isabella Argen-court, Craig Joseph Argen-court Jr. and Chase Argen-court. A private family memorial service will be held at Moss Feaster Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Brookside Hospice at https://suncoasthospice.org/online-donations/ Moss Feaster Dunedin
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020