64, of Tampa, died May 15, 2019. Born July 23, 1954, in Jacksonville, he grew up in N. Miami Beach. Son of the late James and Anne Cowling McWhorter, Craig was an Army 82nd Airborne Division paratrooper, attended Jones College in Jacksonville, and was a corrections officer and then airline reservation agent for 32 years. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Tonya Crook McWhorter; children, Jason and Ashley; grandson, Jaiden; brothers, James (Bonnie) and Mark (Patricia); and nieces Erin, Robin and Tracy. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, June 1 at West Gate Baptist Church, Tampa. A separate service will be held at Bay Pines Cemetery May 31 at 1:30 pm.





Published in the Tampa Bay Times on May 29, 2019

