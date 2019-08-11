Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig DYE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DYE, Craig W. 73, passed away at home Friday, July 26, 2019 with his devoted wife, Donna, at his side. They were always extremely grateful and inspired by the outpouring of support, prayers and friendship from so many during his long, courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer. He was an amazing and caring man, husband, father, brother and friend. Craig served our country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Army/Army Reserves at the rank of Captain (CPT O3). After earning his undergraduate and graduate degrees, Craig enjoyed a gratifying 36 year career in watershed management. Craig treasured doing anything outdoors, especially if it had to do with water. He loved all sports, excelling in many. Later in life, his favorites were fishing, golf and, most of all, bicycling. Craig's good sense of humor and quick wit were well-liked by all. He was a talented chef who loved preparing meals for friends and family. He cheered for his beloved FSU, USF, Bucs, Rays and Portland Trail Blazers teams. Craig cherished any opportunity to read, particularly topics about nature, US and world history or military history. Craig leaves behind his wife, Donna, and her family; his daughter, Kristin Hurst (David Huebsch); two granddaughters, Ashtyn and Cortland Hurst; two brothers, Scott Dye, M.D. (Ann) and Cameron Dye (Sue); former wife, Jane (Dave Thomas, deceased) and her family; an aunt, Rita Gill; two cousins, Denise Stafford (Alan) and Lori Penn (Arthur); two nephews; a niece; and a vast circle of colleagues and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, Ira Dye, Captain USN (Ret.) and Evelyn Dye. A Tribute to Craig will be held in September. In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Craig by tax-deductible donations for the restoration of Tampa Bay, in recognition of his life's work and love for protecting Florida and Oregon waterways (Tampa Bay Estuary Program, c/o Mr. Ron Hosler, 263 13th Ave South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701,

