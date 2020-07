Or Copy this URL to Share

In Loving Memory of Craig W. Dye 1945 - 2019 Dad, words can't express how much we miss you. It's been a painful first year without you, but we are happy knowing you are in a much safer, comfortable, happier environment now. You'll always be my super hero and in our hearts forever. Love, Kristin, Ashtyn and Cory



