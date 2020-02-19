MERRELL, Craig Alan 56, of Clearwater, FL, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2020 at Hospice Care Center in Palm Harbor. Craig was born on October 10, 1963 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Thomas and Phyllis Merrell; later moving to Lafayette, IN and Decatur, IL. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur, IL. He is survived by his father, Thomas Merrell and stepmother, Judy Merrell of Clearwater; his mother, Phyllis Merrell Watkins of Maroa, IL; sister, Lori Leggett (Verneil) of Maroa, IL; sons, Travis Merrell of Clearwater and Bret Merrell of Burlingame, CA; and significant other, Holly Warren, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. No local service is planned; a memorial will be held in Indiana at a later date.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 19, 2020