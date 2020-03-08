Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Craig MYERS. View Sign Service Information Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home 7950 131 Street North Seminole , FL 33776 (727)-391-0121 Send Flowers Obituary

MYERS, Craig passed March 4, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Finley and Mildred; and brother, Brad. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Kathie; children, Marissa and Brendan (Michelle); and six grandchildren, Braylon, Peyton, Kyan, Paxtyn, Cavyn and Tyler; his brother, Randy (Jackie), sister, Sharyn; and beloved family friend, Sylvia. Craig was born in Staten Island, New York and has been a Florida resident for 40 years. He was an Army Veteran of nine years, a farmer and teacher in Illinois, and a Tampa Bay sports and Florida Gator fan. He taught middle and high school science in Pinellas County for nearly 40 years and impacted thousands of students lives by his passion for all things science-related. He enjoyed hiking, camping, craft beer and answering any environmental or political question with an educated story and life lesson. He will be remembered for the many outdoor adventures he shared with us all. Family visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12, 68 pm at the home of family friends, the Smiths. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may made to Pancreatic Cancer research or Suncoast Hospice of Largo. Garden Sanctuary Funeral Home (727) 391-0121.

