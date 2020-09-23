Craig OLSEN

OLSEN, Craig Jesse 71, of Odessa, Fl. passed away at home on September 12, 2020. Craig was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin June 2, 1949 to June Marie (Houston) Olsen and Fred Olsen (both deceased). He graduated from Green Bay West High School in 1967. He obtained his BA and MBA from UW- Madison in 1971 and 1973. He is survived by his wife, Susan (Wavra) Olsen; son, Scott (Marisa) Olsen of Atlanta, GA; and daughter, Sarah Olsen of Tampa, Florida. A Memorial Service will be held on September 26, 2020 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home- Carrollwood Chapel, 3207 W. Bearss Ave, Tampa, Florida 33618. Please visit BlountCurryCarrollwood.com
for full service information and donation suggestions.