Cresel ZIPSE

ZIPSE, Cresel Wells Early on Saturday, July 11, 2020 Cresel Wells Zipse, loving mother and stepmother, passed away peacefully. Cresel was born on May 31, 1927, the daughter of Rueben and Bertie Wells into a pioneering St. Petersburg family. She lived her 93 years in St. Petersburg and was active in the real estate business and numerous service and volunteer groups including Meals on Wheels, St. Anthony's Hospital and Liberty Baptist Church. Cresel was a member of The Garden Club of Allendale Circle, The Museum of History and The St. Petersburg Yacht Club. She founded, with her late husband Bob Zipse, Zipco Realtors. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Young and five step-children; Melissa Avezado, Debbie Braggett, Bob Zipse Jr., Scott Zipse and Steven Zipse. Cresel will be remembered for her kindness, humor and faith and for the love and devotion with which she cared for her husband for seventeen years after his debilitating stroke. Memorial contributions can be made to The Salvation Army, Liberty Baptist Church and Hope Chidren's Home. A graveside service will be held July 15, at 10:30 am at Memorial Park Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store