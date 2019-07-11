Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Cristobar A. Cepero

Cristobar A. Cepero Obituary
CEPERO, Cristobar A

age 36, passed away July 7, 2019 surrounded by his family and friends. He was born on January 19, 1983 in Tampa, Florida. He is preceded by his father, Francisco Cepero; his maternal grandparents, Carmen and Jose Reynaldo; paternal grandparents, Alejandro and Marta Rosa Cepero. He is survived by his mother, Esther Cepero; his cousins, Jennifer (Frank), Jerreca, and Jillian. Our hearts beat differently now and our souls are forever changed. We were given the gift of Cristobar and blessed to be with this incredible, beautiful man with a giving heart. We will forever be changed by this loss, but we will forever keep him in our hearts. His time on this earth has ended but we take comfort in knowing his spirit has taken flight into God's light. Visitation will be held on Friday July 12 from 10 am-1 pm, Service at 1 pm at Boza & Roel Funeral Home. Entombment to follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 11, 2019
