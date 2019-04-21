NIEVES-MONTES, Cruz Maria



"Mama" passed away peacefully on the morning of April 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Cruz was born into a large family on a coffee farm near the beautiful village of Ciales, Puerto Rico, on May 3, 1925. She was predeceased by her husband, Giobel, and her accomplished daughter, Maria Edmonds. She will forever be remembered by her loving family as Mam or Titi Cruz, always happy, smiling, and singing the love songs of her native island. She is survived by a brother, Oscar Montes; by her granddaughter, and her husband, Leza and Mark Ries; by her triplets great-granddaughters, Isabella, Juliana, and Alina Ries; her son-in-law, David Edmonds and many other loving relatives and friends. As one of her relatives put it, "Heaven welcomes another angel." Visitation will be Monday, April 22 from 12-2 pm followed by a service at 2 pm; all at Curlew Hills in Palm Harbor.



Curlew Hills Palm Harbor Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019