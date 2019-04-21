Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Curlew Hills Memory Gardens
1750 Curlew Road
Palm Harbor, FL 34683
727-789-2000
Cruz Maria "Mama" NIEVES-MONTES

Cruz Maria "Mama" NIEVES-MONTES Obituary
NIEVES-MONTES, Cruz Maria

"Mama" passed away peacefully on the morning of April 15, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Cruz was born into a large family on a coffee farm near the beautiful village of Ciales, Puerto Rico, on May 3, 1925. She was predeceased by her husband, Giobel, and her accomplished daughter, Maria Edmonds. She will forever be remembered by her loving family as Mam or Titi Cruz, always happy, smiling, and singing the love songs of her native island. She is survived by a brother, Oscar Montes; by her granddaughter, and her husband, Leza and Mark Ries; by her triplets great-granddaughters, Isabella, Juliana, and Alina Ries; her son-in-law, David Edmonds and many other loving relatives and friends. As one of her relatives put it, "Heaven welcomes another angel." Visitation will be Monday, April 22 from 12-2 pm followed by a service at 2 pm; all at Curlew Hills in Palm Harbor.

Curlew Hills Palm Harbor
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 21, 2019
