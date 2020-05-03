VANLANDINGHAM, Crystal C. A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend, Crystal Cassandra VanLandingham left this world unexpectedly, at 38, April 26, 2020. Born in Baltimore, Maryland February 12, 1982 to Ed and Robin VanLandingham, Crystal was a lover of animals, music, and make-up. She loved to sing and had a beautiful voice and was so incredibly talented at doing make-up. She was one of the sweetest people you would meet and had one of the biggest hearts. She was outgoing and loved being around her friends and family. Her favorite thing in the world was being an aunt to her two nieces and baby nephew. She loved fiercely and would do anything to help anyone. We will always remember her beautiful smile and voice and her caring personality. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Crystal, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest without regret. Crystal was preceded in death by her uncle, David as well as her grandparents. She leaves behind her parents; sister, Heather and Heather's husband as well as her children Serenity and Analise; brother, Blair, his girlfriend Alicia and their son Cain; her long time boyfriend, Andre; her step grandmother, Alice VanLandingham; and Connie Robison as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Dobies FH/Seven Springs



