WILLIAMS, Cullen Horace "Buster"
79, born July 11, 1939, passed away March 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty; three children, Stephen L. (Angie) Williams, Michael C. Williams and Jennifer Cartwright; sister, Shirley Bonard; half-sister, Linda Hansen; brothers, Doyle and Terry Williams and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David Allen; three sisters and three brothers. He owned construction businesses and commercial real Estate development. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Gibsonton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to H.E.L.P. Ministries, Inc. Please sign guestbook at:
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019