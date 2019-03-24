Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Southern Funeral Care
10510 Riverview Drive
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 671-3121
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gibsonton
Gibsonton, FL
View Map
Cullen Horace "Buster" WILLIAMS


1939 - 2019 Obituary
Cullen Horace "Buster" WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS, Cullen Horace "Buster"

79, born July 11, 1939, passed away March 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty; three children, Stephen L. (Angie) Williams, Michael C. Williams and Jennifer Cartwright; sister, Shirley Bonard; half-sister, Linda Hansen; brothers, Doyle and Terry Williams and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, David Allen; three sisters and three brothers. He owned construction businesses and commercial real Estate development. A Memorial Service will be held 6 pm, Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Gibsonton. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to H.E.L.P. Ministries, Inc. Please sign guestbook at:

SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019
