LOCKHART, Curt Thomas
died Friday, July 5, 2019 in Tampa, FL with his family and great friends by his side. We already miss Curt's loyalty, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, authenticity and his big loving heart. Curt was a Leto High School and University of South Florida graduate. Curt loved the Pittsurgh Steelers, working out and being with friends and family. Curt treated his friends as family. The amount and qualify of his friendships is truly remarkable and inspiring. Heaven is lucky to have him. Curt is survived by his father, Andrew Lockhart; and brother, David Lockhart and their spouses; sister, Pam Birmingham, extended family and many great friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at his sister's house on Thursday July 11, his birthday, 5-9 pm, 9641 Pine Lake Trail, St. Petersburg. No Service will be held per his wishes.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019