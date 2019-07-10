Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curt Thomas LOCKHART. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LOCKHART, Curt Thomas



died Friday, July 5, 2019 in Tampa, FL with his family and great friends by his side. We already miss Curt's loyalty, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, authenticity and his big loving heart. Curt was a Leto High School and University of South Florida graduate. Curt loved the Pittsurgh Steelers, working out and being with friends and family. Curt treated his friends as family. The amount and qualify of his friendships is truly remarkable and inspiring. Heaven is lucky to have him. Curt is survived by his father, Andrew Lockhart; and brother, David Lockhart and their spouses; sister, Pam Birmingham, extended family and many great friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at his sister's house on Thursday July 11, his birthday, 5-9 pm, 9641 Pine Lake Trail, St. Petersburg. No Service will be held per his wishes.

LOCKHART, Curt Thomasdied Friday, July 5, 2019 in Tampa, FL with his family and great friends by his side. We already miss Curt's loyalty, kindness, generosity, sense of humor, authenticity and his big loving heart. Curt was a Leto High School and University of South Florida graduate. Curt loved the Pittsurgh Steelers, working out and being with friends and family. Curt treated his friends as family. The amount and qualify of his friendships is truly remarkable and inspiring. Heaven is lucky to have him. Curt is survived by his father, Andrew Lockhart; and brother, David Lockhart and their spouses; sister, Pam Birmingham, extended family and many great friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at his sister's house on Thursday July 11, his birthday, 5-9 pm, 9641 Pine Lake Trail, St. Petersburg. No Service will be held per his wishes. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close