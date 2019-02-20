Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
KELLOGG, Curtis Moffitt

90, of Tampa, FL, formerly of Louisville, KY; St. Louis, MO; and Los Angeles, CA, an Army veteran of the Korean War, passed away in his sleep on February 18, 2019. Survived by wife, Constance; her children, Richard, Steve, and Deborah; brother, Glenn; his sons, Jake and Paul; ex-wife, Adele; Curtis' sons, Richard, Chris, Cary, and Michael; grandchildren, Rebecca, Kevin, Ashley Dominquez, and Sarah Jordan; great-grandchildren, Troy, Reagan, Ava, Oliver, Amelia, David, and Derrick; ex-wife, Eve; and her daughter, Susan. Curtis is remembered for his love of his family, his work with complex computer systems, his passion for family history, as he kept meticulous genealogical records and shared them with descendants, his exciting stories and photos of his worldwide travel adventures, and the amazing parties he hosted for friends and family. Viewing will take place from 10-11 am on Thursday, February 21, 2019, at MacDonald Funeral Home, 10520 North Florida Avenue, Tampa, FL. Interment with military Honor Guard at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL, will begin at 12:45 pm by meeting at the entrance to the cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at:

www.macdonaldfuneral.com

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2019
