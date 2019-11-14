LONG, Rev. Curtiss L. 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away November 7, 2019. He was Senior Pastor of New Faith Free Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Alice Long; daughters, Terri and Kimberly Long; son, Wade Long; three brothers; two sisters; five grandchildren; three great-grand-children; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-6 pm, followed by wake service 6-7:30 pm, at New Faith Free Methodist Church, 2427 Irving Ave. S. Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 am, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019