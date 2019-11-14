Curtiss LONG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Curtiss LONG.
Service Information
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL
33713
(727)-623-9025
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Faith Free Methodist Church
2427 Irving Ave. S.
View Map
Wake
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
New Faith Free Methodist Church
2427 Irving Ave. S.
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church
955 20th St. S.
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

LONG, Rev. Curtiss L. 82, of St. Petersburg, passed away November 7, 2019. He was Senior Pastor of New Faith Free Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife, Mrs. Alice Long; daughters, Terri and Kimberly Long; son, Wade Long; three brothers; two sisters; five grandchildren; three great-grand-children; one great-great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Friday, 5-6 pm, followed by wake service 6-7:30 pm, at New Faith Free Methodist Church, 2427 Irving Ave. S. Funeral services will be Saturday, Nov. 16, 11 am, at Mt. Zion Progressive M.B. Church, 955 20th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.