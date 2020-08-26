Cylinthia NORTHERN

NORTHERN, Cylinthia Y. of Largo, transitioned August 22, 2020. She was a native of Clearwater and retired Carrier with Fed Ex. She leaves cherished and loving memories to her beloved husband, Wilburn and other loving family members and friends. Funeral services will be 11 am, Saturday, August 29, with a Visitation Friday, 6-8 pm, all at the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, Largo, FL. Entrusted Care to: Smith-Young Funeral Home and Cremation Service



