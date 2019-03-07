Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia Ann (Gibson) PENNISTEN. View Sign

PENNISTEN, Cynthia Ann



(Gibson) 64, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Thursday, February 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born, February 3, 1955, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and moved to Fort Worth, Texas in 1966. Cindy graduated from Texas Christian University and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. "Go Frogs!!!". Cindy moved to Tampa in 1990 and met her husband and love of her life, Gary Pennisten. They have been soul partners ever since. Cindy and Gary have been together over 25 years and spent almost every single day together since they first met. Cindy retired from the Insurance Industry and loved to decorate and help her friends decorate. She was passionate about her pet cats and feral cats. She was a loving and guiding influence on her family and touched numerous lives during her years with us. She will be missed, and always remembered. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, Carl Gibson; mother, Imogene Gibson Terrell; stepfather, Rommie Terrell; and brother, Michael Gibson. Cindy is survived by her husband, Gary; and son, Ryan Pennisten. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Ercoline and her spouse, Larry Ercoline; and nephews and families, Brian, Chay, Clover, and Liberty Ercoline, and Kevin and Hong Ercoline. A service and visitation will be held at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy, March 9 at 11 am. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .

3328 S. Dale Mabry Hwy

Tampa , FL 33629

