Cynthia BELL
1955 - 2020
BELL, Cynthia passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 in Brandon, FL. She was born August 16, 1955 in Ottawa, Illinois. She was a graduate of Winter Park High School in Florida and was a member of the 1977 class of Catawba College in Salisbury, NC. A wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she quietly and courageously battled juvenile diabetes, multiple sclerosis, and other medical challenges throughout her adult life while she raised her family with loving devotion. She will be remembered by her friends and family for many things: her laughter and sense of humor, her love of orchids, music, the arts, and of all life. She was a thoughtful and loving soul who was genuinely concerned with the wellbeing of others and those less fortunate. She was predeceased by her mother, Marilyn Jane Richards; her father, William Sweda; her stepfather, Donald Richards; and her older brother, Christopher Richards. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John Bell of Brandon; her daughter, Audrey Louise Bell; her son, Michael William Bell; her sister, Corey Richards Wood; her brother, Curtis Richards; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A memorial service is not planned at this time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider making a memorial contribution to either the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF.org) or the Tampa Theatre Foundation (tampatheatre.org).

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
July 24, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 24, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Bell Family for the loss of your loved one, Cynthia, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
