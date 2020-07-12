CAMPBELL, Cynthia "Cindy" 77, of Tampa, passed away on July 3, 2020 in Tampa. Cindy was born in Louisville, KY to Henry and Doris on February 11, 1943. She went to high school at Chamberlain, and graduated from Clearwater Christian University. She married Buddy Campbell on June 10, 1961. She retired as a teacher after serving over 20 years at West Hillsborough Baptist School, Adams School and Shaw Elementary School. Cindy is preceded in death by parents, Henry and Doris; and her brother, Michael. Cindy is survived by Buddy Campbell; son, Randy; daughter, Lori; and son, Chris and spouse, Jennifer; grandchildren, Markryan Bright and spouse Denise, Nicole Forster and spouse, Dave, Carsyn and Sarabeth Campbell; great-grandchildren, Trent, Kassidy, and Noah Bright (Markryan and Denise); Fallon and Justin Lavine (Nicole). Memorials may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) or The Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund (jdrf.org
). The family of Cindy wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Steve Stamberger, Dr. Michael Cromer, Dr. Jose Dominguez, Sue Gaino, RN, The Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Squad Station 19, and the staff at Advent Hospital Tampa.