DAVIS, Cynthia Rose 61, of Treasure Island, passed away on July 18, 2019. Cindy was born in Rennselaer, Indiana, on July 10, 1958. Cindy moved to Florida as a young girl and earned two degrees from USF. She was an elementary school teacher at Azalea Elementary for more than twenty years. Cindy is survived by numerous relatives including many adoring nieces and nephews. Her Celebration of Life will be held August 17. Contact Sue Boyd, Angie Pitts, or Kathy Van Dora for details.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 4, 2019