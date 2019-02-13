GARCIA, Cynthia,
68, of Tampa, FL, passed peacefully Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 9:30 pm, after courageously battling Dementia. She was born June 18, 1950, to Constantino and Hilda (Peres) Comellas. Cynthia retired from GTE after serving 28 years. She dedicated her life to her children, grandchildren, and her family. Cynthia was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Jason Garcia. She is survived by son, Marcus Garcia; daughter, Deena Martin; sister, Patty Caruso; brother, Jerry Comellas; and seven grandchildren, Sergio, Sierra, Christian, Jason, Marcus, Yosvany, and Analise. A service to honor Cynthia's life will take place at 2 pm, Saturday, February 16, 2019 in Bethel Assembly of God, 1510 W. Hillsborough Ave., with interment to follow in Orange Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2019