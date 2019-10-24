GLENN, Cynthia "Candy" went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. She was born in St. Petersburg, FL. She was educated in the Pinellas County School System. She was a 1970 graduate of Gibbs High School and a lifelong member of Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C. She is survived by her three sons, Bernard and Reynard Currington and Eric Newkirk; two grandsons, Bernard Jr and Micah; four sisters and two brothers. Viewing will be Friday, October 25, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Lawson Funeral Home. Services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11 am at Prayer Tower C.O.G.I.C. 1137 37th St. S. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 24, 2019