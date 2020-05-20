Or Copy this URL to Share

HOWARD, Cynthia A. 72, South Pasadena, FL, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Palms of Pasadena Hospital of St. Petersburg, FL. She was born in Weymouth, MA, graduated from St. Petersburg Technical Institute and was employed as a Certified Tumor Registrar. She leaves behind her husband, Gregory; one daughter, Eva Marie Smith; brother, Brian T. Nelson; sister-in-Law, Rebecca Nelson; and her grandson, Blake Smith-Jager. National Cremation Society, Clearwater, FL



