Cynthia HOWARD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOWARD, Cynthia A. 72, South Pasadena, FL, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Palms of Pasadena Hospital of St. Petersburg, FL. She was born in Weymouth, MA, graduated from St. Petersburg Technical Institute and was employed as a Certified Tumor Registrar. She leaves behind her husband, Gregory; one daughter, Eva Marie Smith; brother, Brian T. Nelson; sister-in-Law, Rebecca Nelson; and her grandson, Blake Smith-Jager. National Cremation Society, Clearwater, FL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation
4945 East Bay Drive
Clearwater, FL 33764
7275360494
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved