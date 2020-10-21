Cynthia JONES

JONES, Cynthia 63, of St. Petersburg, Florida, transitioned Oct. 12, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Johnny Jones; children, Antonio Whitfield, Shameika Jenkins (Richard), Mario Jones, (Icika) and Anthony Jones (Shaquanda); brother, Davis Whitfield (Essence); four sisters, Evelyn Jackson, Edna Whitfield (Perry), Ina Prickett and Almarie Johnson; 10 grandchildren; other relatives. Funeral service Saturday, Oct. 24, Prayer Tower C.O.G.I C. (family only). Visitation Friday, Oct. 23, 4-7 pm, Smith Funeral Home /894-2266
Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.