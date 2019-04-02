Obituary Guest Book View Sign





70, of Brooksville, Florida, a beloved wife, mother, and friend passed away March 27, 2019. She was born in Gainesville, Florida December 11, 1948 to Stephen F. Manuel and Geraldine West Manuel. Cynthia married into a Hernando County pioneer family when she married Robert Bruce Snow September 1, 1972. Cynthia, a St. Leo University graduate, taught school in Hernando County and was a legal assistant with her husband's law firm. Cynthia's life manifested itself in acts of kindness, generosity, and love towards her family and friends.



She is survived by her husband, Robert Bruce Snow and her son, Robert Bruce "Bert" Snow II. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Stephen F. Manuel and Geraldine West Manuel. She is also survived by her brother, Steve Manuel and his wife, Barbara Manuel; nephew, Matthew Manuel and his wife, Jackie; niece, Molly E. Manuel; and an extended family of sister-in-law, Sharon Snow Bell and her husband, Gene; brother-in-law, Roy Snow Jr.; niece, Brook Bell Mazourek and her husband, Randy; niece, Brittney Bell; and nephew, Blake Bell; along with a host of loving family members and friends.



A memorial service will be held Friday, April 5, 2019, 11 am, at the Brooksville Church of Christ, 604 Ft. Dade Ave., Brooksville, Florida. The family will host a visitation by family and friends Thursday, April 4, 2019 5-7 pm, at Brewer & Sons Funeral Home, 1190 South Broad Street, Brooksville, Florida. In lieu of flowers, your memorial donations may be made to the . Visit

