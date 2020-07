MANFRED, Cynthia Jean "CC" 53, of Clearwater, FL, passed away at home June 28, 2020. She was born In Harrisburg, PA. She is survived by her stepfather, Ken; three brothers, Mike, Tom and Ken Jr.; her sister, Kim; and her Aussie Shepard, Jasmine, who she loved very much. She will be truly missed and loved by all. sylvanabbey.com