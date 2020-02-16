Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia O'Hara. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

O'HARA, Cynthia A. 86, of South Pasadena, passed away peacefully Feb. 9, 2020. Cindy volunteered for years in the Norwalk Hospital in Connecticut, she was also a volunteer for the City of South Pasadena in the 1990s, and on the Gardening Committee in Bay Island, receiving a certificate of Recognition in 1999. Cindy loved boating, and tennis. She was a member of the South Norwalk Boat Club for many years. She was the beloved wife of the late Mark F. O'Hara. They were married for 62 years. Cindy is survived by her two Loving children, Vicki and Kip (Peggy); grandsons, Thomas (Peyton), Mark and Ryan, great-granddaughter, Madigan, and her brother, Richard M. Anderson of South Pasadena. Cindy was loved by her family and friends, and will be missed dearly.

