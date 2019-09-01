Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cynthia POULOS. View Sign Service Information Veterans Funeral Care 15381 Roosevelt Blvd Clearwater , FL 33760 (727)-524-9202 Send Flowers Obituary

POULOS, Cynthia Penelope born on July 25, 1948 in Evanston, IL, passed away August 26, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was the second of five children of the late William George and Esther Karalis Poulos, who raised a loving and happy family in Fort Lauderdale. Cynthia received her bachelor's degree in Spanish and Math from FSU and her masters in Educational Research from the University of GA. She was a pioneer in the computer industry and spearheaded a project designing educational software in the 1970s using an innovative approach called touchscreen technology. She was even visited by an inquisitive Steve Jobs, years before his success at Apple. As a female in a male-dominated profession, Cynthia was a trailblazer in Silicon Valley and enjoyed the hard-earned respect of her peers. One of her proudest memories was being chosen to make a technical presentation in South America - in Spanish, as she was also bilingual! After returning to Florida, Cynthia volunteered her time at the Greek Orthodox church in Fort Lauderdale and created a Bible study overview for her students. She also taught math and computer technology at Broward Community College before relocating to St. Petersburg. Her love of travel also inspired her to learn Greek and French. She was an accomplished pianist and loved dancing and socializing with friends. Her greatest joy came from sharing with her students the wealth of knowledge she possessed on so many subjects. She will be remembered for her brilliance, wit, fun-loving and giving spirit, and eagerness to help. Cynthia is survived by her brother, William (Judith Ann); and sisters, Denise McCabe (Bernard), and Janet Hagan (Michael); nieces, Jennifer, Stephanie; and nephews, William III, Patrick, and Michael. Viewing at 10 am and service at 11 am will be at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater on Thursday September 5. Burial will be at Pine Forest Cemetery in Mount Dora, FL at 11 am on September 6. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Clearwater or to Suncoast Hospice. Please visit her Guest Register at

