SCHWARZER-NAIL, Cynthia A. passed away suddenly Sept. 29, 2019. She is predeceased by her parents, Gerhard and Doris Schwarzer; Quentin Nail, her late husband and father of her sons. She is survived by her two sons, Christopher (AnnaMaria) and Robert (Elizabeth); grandchildren, Dylan, Wyatt, and Zoe; also her Aunt June, and cousins, Richard and LeeAnn. Cindy was a sterile processor for many years and a collector of books, of which she had an extensive collection. She was generous, hardworking, and loved her family, pets, sushi, and books. We love you and miss you more than you could ever imagine.

