SHEPPARD, Cynthia 66, of Safety Harbor, FL, pas-sed away in her sleep the morning of October 22, 2019 at home after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was born May 11, 1953 to William "Billy" Hall and Ramona Cutler Hall of Round Pond, Maine. Cyndy attended local schools and graduated from Lincoln Academy in 1971. She moved to Florida shortly after. Cyndy was predeceased by her parents, Ramona and Billy; stepfather, Kenneth Sawyer; brother, William "Dickie" Hall; and sister, Karen "Kandy" Meyers. Cyndy will be sadly missed by all that she touched and forever cherished for all the love and fond memories she left in everyone's hearts. She was a kind and gentle soul. She leaves behind two daughters, Sarah and Jessica Sheppard, both of Palm Harbor, Florida; life partner, Frank Caputo of Safety Harbor, Florida; sister, Pamela Hall-Gaeth, and husband Rick of Wiscasset, Maine; nephew, Alex Gaeth and wife Candace of Winthrop, Maine; great-niece, Sydney Gaeth of Camden, Maine; neice, Brittany Carter and husband Chris; and great-niece, Emily Carter of Nob-leboro; niece, Jessica Meyers and husband Ryan Cil-brith; great-niece and nephew, Alanna and Brayden of Cannan, New Hampshire. A celebration of life will take place November 14 and her remains will reside at her favorite place in Maine at Lake Damariscotta next to her brother. Services are Thursday, November 14, 2019 6 pm, at United Heritage Methodist Church of Clearwater

