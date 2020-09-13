Cynthia SILVERNAIL

SILVERNAIL, Cynthia Anderson "Cindi" passed away on August 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She is predeceased by her parents, E. Harmon (Andy) Anderson, and Barbara D. Anderson; son-in-law, Charles Gavin Terrell; and brother-in-law, Patrick J. Marston. Cindi is survived by her husband and best friend of 45 years, J. Rhea Silvernail; daughter, Heather Terrell; son, Andrew R. Silvernail (Fran); grandchildren, Keeley Terrell, Ryleigh Terrell, Ainsley Terrell, Julia Silvernail, Joseph Silvernail, and Jack Silvernail; brother, Doug Anderson (Leslie); sisters-in-law, Carmela Marston, Lois Silvernail, and Janet Silvernail; brother-in-law, Patrick Silvernail (Ro). Born on October 19, 1954, Cindi graduated from Davidson High School. She then attended The University of South Alabama, where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. It was there she met Rhea, the love of her life. They lived most of their lives in Mobile and along the Eastern Shore, but also spent years in Birmingham, Jackson, MS, and finally Tampa. Everywhere Cindi went, she made life-long friends. She had a huge heart, celebrating the joys in the lives of others, and sharing in their sadness. She had a special place in her heart for her Phi Gamma sisters from high school, those friendships that lasted 50 years meant the world to her. Her favorite time was spent with her family, taking trips to Disney World (she might hold the record for most visits by one person). She was a loyal and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. She was a kindred spirit who will be missed by many. Services will be held on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lutz, Florida. A memorial mass will be held at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Metropolitan Ministries, 2002 North Florida Ave., Tampa, FL 33602 (metromin.org
) or Habitats for Humanity, 3738 State Highway 600 Tampa FL 33610.