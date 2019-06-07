SMITH, Cynthia "Cyndi"
of Cranberry Township, PA, was called to Heaven, after a long illness, on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Beloved wife of Michael Smith, loving mother to Matthew and Luke, she was a strong advocate for her children and had a passion for decorating, gardening, listening to music, and reading. Cyndi was a loving and giving person who always tried to take care of everyone's needs. She enjoyed watching football games and being with family and friends. She is survived by her parents, Clifford and Lynette Drymon; her brother, Clifford Drymon Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Amy Roberson of Apollo Beach, FL. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 10 at 10 am at the Nativity Catholic Church, 705 East Brandon Blvd., Brandon, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cancer Treatment Centers of America. Arrangements have been provided by Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, Riverview, Florida.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 7, 2019