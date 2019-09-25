WHITTLER, Cynthia Ann (Stubanus) 77, passed a-way peacefully Friday, August 30, 2019 in Plainfield, Indiana. She was born in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania and relocated to the Brandon area in 1976. A true lover and advocate of animals, she adopted many dogs and cats over the years. An avid bird watcher and gardener, she loved and enjoyed being surrounded by nature. She moved to Plainfield, Indiana in 2018 to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren, whom she loved to spoil. She is survived by her daughter, Deidra Lynn Leonard and grandchildren, William Dale and Anna Claire Leonard of Avon, Indiana, as well as many friends and family.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 25, 2019