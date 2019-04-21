Obituary Guest Book View Sign





of Zephyrhills, FL, formerly of Danville, WV, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019, at age 89. Cyril grew up in the Turtle Creek area of Boone County, WV. The oldest son of (Julian) Dallas and Ova (Moore) Miller, Cyril left school to work as a coal miner and later, for the gas company. In 1951, he married Margaret Saul of Yawkey, WV and shortly thereafter, left to serve our country in the Korean War. Returning as a Purple Heart Veteran, Cyril worked as a mechanic for Owens-Libbey-Owens in Danville. Later, he was employed by the Charleston Newspapers and Sharples Coal. His out-going personality and circumstances of his career brought him into contact with nearly everyone in Boone County. He could build or repair just about anything-structure, automobile or machine, and if he could not fix it, he knew someone who could. He brought these characteristics along when he and his wife, Margaret, moved to Zephyrhills in 1999. He was well-known among the residents of Pine Crest Park and is missed by those lucky enough to have known him. Cyril is survived by his sons, Gary and Tim who agree, everyone probably has a story about Cyril Miller. Other survivors include three grandchildren and brothers, Bill, Charles and Donald Miller.





5008 Gall Boulevard

Zephyrhills , FL 33541

