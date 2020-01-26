Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Dahlia MARTINEZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dahlia MARTINEZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dahlia MARTINEZ Obituary
MARTINEZ, Dahlia 92, a Tampa native, passed a-way January 19, 2020. Dahlia was born and raised in Ybor City. She worked for Hillsborough County for many years as an Accounting Clerk III. She enjoyed going to the Centro Espanol, Cuban, and Centro Asturiano clubs where she loved to sing and dance. Dahlia is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Juana; her son, David; and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Danny (Melba), Michael (Yvette), Bobby, and Daneine (Jeff); her grandchildren, Alex (Shirae), Santino (Sarah), Nelson, David Jr., Elizabeth, Siera, and Christie; two great-grandchildren, Mario and Genevieve; nephew and nieces. Our Mother will always be remembered deep in our hearts and will be missed dearly. At her request, there will be no service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dahlia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now