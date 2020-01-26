|
|
MARTINEZ, Dahlia 92, a Tampa native, passed a-way January 19, 2020. Dahlia was born and raised in Ybor City. She worked for Hillsborough County for many years as an Accounting Clerk III. She enjoyed going to the Centro Espanol, Cuban, and Centro Asturiano clubs where she loved to sing and dance. Dahlia is preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Juana; her son, David; and two sisters. She is survived by her children, Danny (Melba), Michael (Yvette), Bobby, and Daneine (Jeff); her grandchildren, Alex (Shirae), Santino (Sarah), Nelson, David Jr., Elizabeth, Siera, and Christie; two great-grandchildren, Mario and Genevieve; nephew and nieces. Our Mother will always be remembered deep in our hearts and will be missed dearly. At her request, there will be no service.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 26, 2020