GALSTER, Daisy Mae (LeHeup) 85, longtime resident of Dade City and Zephyrhills, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born in Dade City on July 31, 1934. Daisy worked at the Pasco County Courthouse for over 30 years. She and her husband were involved with the and the Eastern Star in Dade City. Daisy is survived by her two sons, Bruce Galster (Linda) and Rick Galster (Lori); daughter, Linda Sue Galster; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Carlton Galster, who was a former Fire Chief of Zephyrhills, Florida. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Hodges Family Funeral Home, 36327 Highway 54, Zephyrhills, FL 33541 at 2 pm followed by a graveside service at Chapel Hill Gardens in Dade City.

