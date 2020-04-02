Daisy GRIFFIN

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Smith Funeral Home
Service Information
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL
33705
(727)-894-2266
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral Home
1534 18th Avenue South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

GRIFFIN, Daisy R. 96, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned March 26, 2020. A member of Truth, Faith and Deliverance Community Church, she is survived by three sons, Robert L. Warren, Willie J. Griffin (Anita), and Anthony W. Griffin (Carolyn); a daughter, Esperanza F. King; brother, Dennis Randall; 15 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 4-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.