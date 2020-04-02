GRIFFIN, Daisy R. 96, of St. Petersburg, FL trans-itioned March 26, 2020. A member of Truth, Faith and Deliverance Community Church, she is survived by three sons, Robert L. Warren, Willie J. Griffin (Anita), and Anthony W. Griffin (Carolyn); a daughter, Esperanza F. King; brother, Dennis Randall; 15 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives. Visitation will be Friday, April 3, 4-7 pm, at Smith Funeral Home (727) 894-2266
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 2, 2020