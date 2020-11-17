PANDOLFO, Daisy Bowman Fisher 90, of Tampa, passed away November 14, 2020. Born in Ocala, Florida, to John C. Bowman and Ruth Comer Bowman, Daisy grew up in Tampa, graduating from Hillsborough High School in 1947. After receiving her BS in Elementary Education from USF and her MEd in Early Childhood Education from the University of Tampa, Daisy was for many years the owner of Bowman Centre, a private pre and primary school in Carrollwood. An avid traveler, Daisy made many European trips with her sisters, daughter Lucy, and beloved husband Andy. During her "mommy years," Daisy took her daughters to Highlands, NC each summer to stay at her sister Coretta's farm; keeping them busy with hiking, putting up preserves, gemstone mining, and clogging at Helen's Barn. Delighting in her grandsons, Daisy treated them to an annual extended beach trip; in early years at the old Tides Hotel and Bath Club, and in later years at her sister Shirley's house on Redington Beach. In addition to traveling, Daisy's hobbies included gardening and plowing through impossibly thick biographies of historical figures. Daisy was predeceased by her husband Andy Pandolfo, her sisters Coretta Bowman Talbott, Betty Bowman Davis, Zoe Bowman Hoenes, Evelyn Bowman Almand, and Shirley Bowman Adams, her adored brother John C. Bowman, Jr., and her loving canine companion Maggie, the springer spaniel. Daisy is survived by her daughters Jan Fisher Odell and Lucy Fisher Craig, her grandsons William J. Ayala Jr., Edward Burr Craig V., and John Bowman Craig, her great-grandson Edward Burr Craig VI., and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the continuing pandemic, there will be no services. Daisy will be laid to rest at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park next to her sister and dear friend, Shirley. www.blountcurrymacdill.com