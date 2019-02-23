WILLIAMS, Daisy
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Daisy WILLIAMS.
85, of St. Petersburg, passed Feb. 13, 2019. She is survived by seven children, Bradford Culver, Willie Culver, Cheryl Newsome, Ricky Hill, Darrin Hill, Cora Omari, James Hill; 16 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. Funeral, Saturday, Feb. 23, 11 am with a viewing at 10 am both to be held at All Nations Church of God by Faith.
Davis and Davis Funeral Services (727) 345-4444
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 23, 2019