CHERNOFF, Dale Steven age 64, of Tampa, died Friday, November 20, 2020. Dale was born in Gainesville, FL, was a lifelong resident of Tampa and a graduate of the Univesity of Florida. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mindell "Mindy" Chernoff. Survivors include his father, Martin Chernoff and his sister and brother-in-law, Eileen and Doug Benjamin. Private graveside services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of ones choice. Condolences may be expressed at segalfuneralhome.com