HEDDING, Dale J. formally of Fort Atkinson, WI. Passed from this life Thursday October 15, 2020 in Palm Harbor, Florida. Dale is survived by his wife, Diane; his son, Stephen and Kristina Hedding; and his grandson, Henry of Auburn, AL, also survived by his father, Delbert Hedding; of Ft. Atkinson, WI; two sisters, Gayle and Rodney Grandt, Maureen Pool; and one brother, Scott and Diane Hedding. Preceding in death by his loving mother, Marion Hedding.



