KERNODLE, Dale
69, of Ruskin, died March 11, 2019 following a two year battle with cancer. Dale is survived by his wife, Pam Kernodle; daughter, Kimberly Bodell (John); granddaughter, Rachel Bodell; mother, Mary Kernodle; sister, Chris Purdy (Don); numerous nieces and nephews and a great circle of friends at the Riverside Golf Resort. National Cremation and Burial Society-Ruskin, FL
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2019