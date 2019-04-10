McKEEN, Dale L.
76, went to his eternal home Monday, April 1, 2019. Dale spent his final days surrounded by family and friends at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Hospice in Tampa, FL. Dale is survived by sister, Lorna Podvin; nephew, Nick Podvin, and many dear friends and family. Dale will be buried at sea in the Gulf of Mexico. No service will be held. Until recently, Dale was a resident of White Bear Lake, MN.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 10, 2019