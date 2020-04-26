LEWIS, Dale Fagan of Tampa, FL was born July 9, 1949 and passed away peacefully at home April 7, 2020, after suffering years of poor health. Dale touched so many lives and will be missed dearly by her surviving sister, Joan Skaaland (Ed); brothers, Buddy and Bobby Fagan (Mary); cousins, Kathy and Ken Koerber; 14 nieces and nephews who were the light of her life; and lifelong friends, Becky and Mike Curtin, Diane and Joie Chitwood, Michele and Bev Godshall; and many close friends and business associates. Dale found her passion in land, first at Tri City Title in Clearwater, where she advanced to Vice President and met her mentor, George Karpay, a builder/developer/philanthropist, where she worked with him for the next 30 plus years. Dale was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Viola Fagan and sisters, Linda and Pat Potts. Dale's death leaves a heartache no one can heal and her love leaves a memory no one can steal.

