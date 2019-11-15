MOLNAR, Dale Derek 55, passed away on October 30, 2019. He was employed with Delta Airlines for 25 years. Dale was preceded by his loving mother, Sheila Molnar (Turner). He is survived by his brother, Dean Molnar (Chris); his nephew, Michael and niece, Kayla, and his devoted dog, Bear. He was a beloved cousin and nephew to all his family in England and was a special cousin to Lisa Anderson. Dale was a cherished friend to so many people in the Tampa Bay area and he will be missed. A Celebration of Dales's life will take place on Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 4-8 pm, at Hampton Inn, 11780 SR 54, Odessa, FL 33556. Dobies Funneral Home, Holiday

