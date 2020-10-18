1/
Dale WEISBROD
1938 - 2020
WEISBROD, Dale A. of Largo, FL, passed Saturday Oct. 10, 2020 at Suncoast Hospice. He was 82. Dale was born April 18, 1938 in Jamestown, NY. He is survived by daughters, Darcie Murray of Mumford, NY and Sharri Carey of Crystal River, FL; and five siblings. A memorial service by Dale's church, Bible Fellowship Church, Clearwater to be announced. Please make In Memory of donations to alz.org (Alzheimer's Association) or your local Hospice. Dale's final resting place will be with his parents, Rev. Wesley and Ruby Weisbrod, in Jamestown, NY.

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
