CABRERA, Dalia Corrales
93, of Ybor City, passed away May 28, 2019, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Armando and Balbina Corrales; six brothers; one sister; one great-grandson. She is survived by her brother, Jesus Corrales; children, Cynthia Rodriguez, Sharon Cabrera, Patty Ciccarello (Rene), and Stephen Cabrera (Marie); seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Dalia was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was deeply loved. She enjoyed cooking, reading, working in the yard, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Per Dalia's request a private family ceremony will be held and flowers will not be accepted. Please sign Dalia's guestbook at
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 3, 2019