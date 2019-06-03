Dalia Corrales CABRERA

Obituary
CABRERA, Dalia Corrales

93, of Ybor City, passed away May 28, 2019, with her family by her side. She was predeceased by her parents, Armando and Balbina Corrales; six brothers; one sister; one great-grandson. She is survived by her brother, Jesus Corrales; children, Cynthia Rodriguez, Sharon Cabrera, Patty Ciccarello (Rene), and Stephen Cabrera (Marie); seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Dalia was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who was deeply loved. She enjoyed cooking, reading, working in the yard, and loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Per Dalia's request a private family ceremony will be held and flowers will not be accepted. Please sign Dalia's guestbook at

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on June 3, 2019
